Letter: We have an open door to gun safety in Routt County

After the Boulder King Soopers mass shooting in 2021, Gov. Jared Polis signed a gun bill into law reversing a ban that had prohibited local governments from creating their own gun regulations and had prohibited local jurisdictions from creating laws less lenient than the state’s. Thus, local governments can now create their own gun safety regulations. It’s an open door for us.

We encourage our city councils, mayors and Routt County commissioners to consider the following public health actions:

• Ban the sale of AR-15s and assault-style weapons.

• Ban magazines containing more than 10 rounds.

• Raise the firearm purchasing age from 18 to 21.

• Ban open and concealed guns in hospitals, schools and places of worship except for qualified professional security personnel.

• Require the county sheriff and police chiefs to enforce red-flag laws and all other state gun regulations.

• Create a 10-day waiting period to purchase a firearm.

• Require firearm dealers to post signs outside of their stores explaining the dangers of firearms.

If Routt County adopted these types of measures, it will support the state legislature to do more. Our legislators may see this and acknowledge what the people of Routt County want.

The door is open. Please take a minute to send an email to our Routt County officials and let them know you support Routt County creating its own gun safety regulations.

• Hayden mayor at zach.wuestewald@haydencolorado.org .

• Oak Creek mayor nknoebel@catamountranchclub.com .

• Steamboat Springs City Council members at SteamboatSprings.net/Directory.aspx?did=9 .

• Routt County Commissioners at bcc@co.routt.co.us

• Yampa mayor at clerk@townofyampa.com

