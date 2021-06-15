Letter: Ways to celebrate Juneteenth

Our founding fathers wrestled with the sin of slavery. They knew they needed the manpower of the South to win the war against England, but they were sure that humans were intended to be free.

While they did not live up to their own ideals, they decided to write freedom into The Declaration of Independence, so that future generations could bank on our founding promises. It was for this reason that they included the words, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Later, abolitionists pointed to these words as they sought to end slavery. Later still, Martin Luther King also used them in his “I Have a Dream” speech.

If you are looking for inspiration, here are ways to celebrate freedom on Juneteenth.

Pray: Express your gratitude for freedom. Light a candle and pray for those who live in modern human trafficking.

Read: For young children, read “Henry’s Freedom Box.” Ages 7 and up can read “Meet Addy: An American Girl.” Older readers can tackle “A. Lincoln: A Biography” or Frederick Douglas’ “Republicans: The Movement to Reignite America’s Passion for Liberty.” To study modern slavery, read In “Order to Live: A North Korean Girl’s Journey to Freedom ” (Be aware: studying slavery always includes studying intense, traumatic experiences.)

Watch: “Frederick Douglass: From Slave to Statesman” or “How Lincoln Changed the World in Two Minutes.” Both are on Youtube.

Fly: An American flag, knowing our nation was the first ever to be founded in the idea that all are created equal, and a Juneteenth flag, celebrating emancipation.

Memorize: Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Or, if you haven’t memorized large passages before, start with something smaller, like the quote from our Declaration of Independence above. Read it aloud once daily until you no longer need to see the words on the page.

Attend: There will be a virtual discussion hosted by Priscilla Rahn. You can find the details on Priscilla’s Facebook page, Rahn for Education. Locally, there will be a flag waving in front of the Routt County Courthouse on June 19 from 5 to 6 p.m., hosted by the Routt County Republicans.

Listen: “Uncommon Knowledge, The Case Against Revolution” with Ayaan Hirsi Ali, available wherever you get your podcasts.

Join us in celebrating freedom.

Sincerely,

Savannah Wolfson

Routt County Republican secretary