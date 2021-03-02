Letter: Wasted woke

John Spezia’s recent letter fawning over H.R. 40 includes contact information for our elected representatives in Washington. I’d like to thank him for that; I’ll be using it to urge a no vote on this asinine waste of resources.

Mr. Spezia is quite right to label slavery America’s original sin. Where I differ with him is his apparent belief that 600,000 dead Americans wasn’t a steep enough price to pay toward atonement. I prefer to focus on the here and now.

There are presently more people enslaved — a horrifying number of them children — than during the entirety of the transatlantic slave trade. Upwards of 13 million Africans were trafficked during that 400-year period centuries ago. According to the United Nations, more than 40 million men, women and children are currently being held as property, utilized and brutalized for forced labor, sex and organ harvesting.

There are any number of avenues enabling the average American to make a difference in the here and now. I am personally involved with Tim Ballard’s spectacular nonprofit organization, Operation Underground Railroad. OUR’s focus is child sex trafficking; liberating the victims and locking up their captors. Sadly, Western men, with Americans leading the way, are the most voracious consumers of this evil. Footage of some of Ballard’s rescues are available online.

OUR isn’t the only organization worth your time, effort and money, of course. I encourage you to visit endslaverynow.org for links to more than 100 organizations dedicated to present day liberation.

I invite you to become an abolitionist. Today. A far worthier endeavor than the ridiculously woke H.R. 40.

Brian Kotowski

Milner