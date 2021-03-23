Letter: Voting safely

Five states and Washington, D.C., vote by mail. They’ve been doing it for quite awhile. Colorado and Washington studies have shown a voting percentage of well over 99% accuracy. Almost no invalid votes in a few hundred million votes over the years.

When you think of Donald Trump winning three states by a total of 51,000 while losing the popular vote by nearly 3,000,000, it is obvious the scare tactics of the administration and the GOP are overt tries to influence the vote. And there is basically no difference between mail-in and absentee voting.

Considering the pandemic, it is downright cruel to force people to have to show up at precincts and wait in long lines.

Of course, that is such a ridiculous thing to even have to say but the Trumpers are wanting that to happen. They apparently do not care for voter safety. As Trump has said, the fewer that vote, the better for the GOP.

Ah, but that is not so, because we will see something along the lines of “voter protection” all over the place, especially in the south and minority precincts. That is, of course, if the GOP states even have precincts in minority areas.

What we have seen in the past will be prevalent in November — camo-clad, kevlar-coated, AK-47ed, MAGA-hatted “poll security guards” for all those folks trying to vote illegally. Intimidation? No way. For a valid voting result only. If minority voters are scared off, that’s their problem.

Nothing says freedom like a well-armed, self-appointed militia.

We will see it. That’s why mail-in is the safe, smart and patriotic way to run an election, especially when a five-time deferment guy with far right backing is a candidate.

Americans should be able to vote by mail, vote safely and vote without fear.

Ken Collins

Oak Creek