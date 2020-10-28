Letter: Vote ‘yes’ on Proposition 113

Here is a stark reality. Despite your support for President Trump, your vote will not count at all in Colorado. Why? Because due to the arcane rules associated with presidential elections and the Electoral College, your vote will not figure in the outcome of this election.

That’s why you need to vote “yes“ on Proposition 113, in favor of the National Popular Vote. Under the current rules, Colorado gives all of its electoral votes to the winner of the presidential election in Colorado. Every indication is that Colorado will vote in favor of Joe Biden, and your votes will disappear.

Our Colorado legislature and governor passed legislation that would have joined other states in a compact that would have assured that the winner of the national popular vote would receive all of our electoral votes. The compact only becomes active when 270 electoral votes are represented by the states that have joined. Unfortunately, opposition citizen groups in and out of our state have combined to put this on our current ballot.

When I moved to Colorado 44 years ago, I knew what it was like to have my votes erased in presidential elections. That’s why I can understand how you might feel in the days after Nov. 3 this year.

I may not agree with some of your political opinions, but I do respect your right to have your vote counted. That’s why I’m encouraging you to vote “yes“ on Proposition 113, in favor of the National Popular Vote.

Arty Smith

Steamboat Springs