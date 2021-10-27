Letter: Vaccines should not be mandated

This letter is a rebuttal to the letter to the editor, “Mandatory vaccination necessary,” published Oct. 18.

COVID vaccines do not provide sterilizing protection against spread and infection. There is no case to be made for societal obligation to vaccinate to protect others.

Mandating vaccination rather than allowing personal choice based on individual circumstance and medical history will inflict net harm on a great many people, including children. That is immoral and represents medical malpractice.

Henry Skelton

Steamboat Springs