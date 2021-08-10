Letter: US 40 bypass needed now

Tired of the traffic headaches? Join the club. Traffic has been on the increase in downtown Steamboat Springs for decades. Many of us locals avoid the noisy downtown area for all of the summer, inordinately obscene with motorcycles, semis and a parade of RVs. This will only get worse especially when any type of closure happens on Interstate 70.

There is a solution. Please consider asking the county and the state about a U.S. Highway 40 bypass. This would simply take form in utilizing part of Colorado Highway 131 and creating a bypass to Milner, south and west of Saddleback Ranch. Signage would direct the trucking and majority of those passing through to avoid the stoplights. The commuters from Craig and Oak Creek will appreciate the improved driving times.

We can’t have the “old town” we used to have, but Steamboat is still a destination. While there will be some reduced business, overall, the downtown will be much more pleasant.

Jake Owsley

Steamboat Springs