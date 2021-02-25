Letter: Urge Boebert to support CORE Act, HR 803

Last fall, 111 Colorado elected officials, including the Steamboat Springs City Council, signed on to a letter of support for the Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy Act — CORE. The act was originally introduced by Congressman Joe Neguse and Senator Michael Bennett in 2019. This year they have revived it and are now joined in advancing it by Senator Hickenlooper. The CORE Act has passed the House with bipartisan support twice, yet it has never made it to the Senate floor.

The act includes protection for 400,000 acres of Colorado’s public land. Of that, nearly 80,000 acres are new recreation and conservation management areas that preserve existing outdoor uses. In addition, it includes a first-of-its-kind National Historic Landscape at Camp Hale to honor Colorado’s military legacy and the history of Colorado’s 10th Mountain Division.

This week, Rep. Diana DeGette introduced a broader public lands bill, H.R. 803 that includes the CORE Act and seven other public lands proposals. Our representative in the 3rd Congressional District, Lauren Boebert, has already spoken in opposition to the bill. In her remarks, Boebert claims that local elected officials in our congressional district do not support the CORE Act. Of course, that is simply untrue.

The CORE Act has the support of seven counties, 12 towns and cities, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel newspaper and the state of Colorado. Of the nine counties affected by the bill, every county approves of the component of the bill in their county. Rep. Boebert acknowledged that she was new, so perhaps she has not had time to read and comprehend the breadth of local support for the act. That is why she needs to hear from you, today.

Please contact Congresswoman Boebert to urge her to support the CORE Act and H.R. 803. Share a personal story about why public lands are important to you. Or maybe remind her that, according to the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, Colorado’s outdoor recreation industry generates $28 billion in consumer spending each year and supports 229,000 jobs.

As I heard her remarks in the Rules Committee hearing, she consistently, and emphatically, referred to 3rd Congressional District as “my district.” Actually, it is our district, and she is supposed to be our representative. Please call her today at her D.C. office at 202-225-4761, or by email through her website at https://boebert.house.gov/ .

Sonja Macys

Steamboat Springs