Letter: Turkey doggerel
’Turkey Doggerel“
This day comes but once a year
and for the turkey we give a cheer;
We also cheer for family and friends,
who with each other find time to spend;
It is usually a jolly good occasion,
where eating too much makes trouble for digestion
(a definite test for kindly moderation).
Folks often celebrate this special time
watching football and eating real fine,
Green beans, corn, and home-cooked grits
(with name cards showing where everyone sits);
Waldorf Salad and brown gravy too,
sweet potatoes with marshmellow goo,
Pumpkin, pecan, and banana cream pie,
forcing from everyone a satisfied sigh
(and from those on a diet a mournful cry);
So here’s a toast from me to you,
a poh’m inspired by the turkey Muse;
May the day be filled with good fun and laughter
(though you prob’ly won’t get this ‘til several days after).
Sandy Conlon
Steamboat Springs
