Letter: Trump said COVID had been cured
On Oct. 2, less than a week after hosting a super-spreader event at the White House, President Donald J. Trump announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. A few days later, having been flown by helicopter to a military hospital, received multiple experimental drugs and been tended to by a round-the-clock team of the best doctors money can buy, the President assured us all that the disease was nothing to be afraid of. We need not let it dominate our lives, he said.
In fact, he actually went a step further. President Trump announced to America that we have found “a cure” for COVID-19.
Well, what a relief.
Finally, after a terrifying crisis in our hospital system, hundreds of thousands dead and with the economy in utter turmoil, Donald Trump was here to tell us that our worries were over.
And surely, we can take that to the bank. Tempting as it may be to simply tell the American people what they want to hear, Donald Trump would never do something like that — he’s too responsible to spread false information during a public health emergency. After all, Donald Trump is a man of the people, and he would never risk our lives for his own political gain. Not to mention that wouldn’t work, because Trump’s followers are smart people who aren’t easily fooled by obvious lies.
Right?
But, we must admit, a burning question remains: How did a disease that’s been cured manage to kill over 7,000 Americans last week? Don’t they have helicopters?
Joe Townsend
Steamboat Springs
