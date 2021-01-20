Letter: True transparency
Around the world, it has now been accepted that the PCR testing has created a false picture of illness. This is no longer a debate.
But cycle thresholds are only one aspect of the inaccuracy of the testing, and testing is only one aspect of the inaccuracy of the story of illness prevalence. If government suddenly has the right to contact trace their people and dictate their social behaviors, then their people have the right to know specifics about every case claimed. Among the facts that should be publicly disclosed are:
• Was the person ever symptomatic?
• Did the person require treatment as a hospital inpatient?
• How old was the person, were there co-morbidities and what were they?
And, probably most importantly, the following must be disclosed: What was the person’s vaccination record? And what pharmaceuticals was the person taking on a long-term basis?
The answers to these last two questions may reveal correlations that shed light on where the real danger to our lives is coming from. Why would we the people not ask these questions?
If I am wrong, good to know and no harm done from further understanding. But what if I am right?
Clare Sibley
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Letter: True transparency
Around the world, it has now been accepted that the PCR testing has created a false picture of illness. This is no longer a debate.