Letter: Together we can slow the spread
We are fortunate to call Steamboat Springs and the Yampa Valley our home. This is a place where community – “a feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests and goals” – truly exists.
November marks the 10th month of living with COVID-19. It has impacted lives, livelihoods and countless industries. We no longer go anywhere without a mask and hand sanitizer in our pockets, and the hugs we used to give others are distant memories.
Every day, there are countless individuals and businesses across multiple industries doing everything they can to stop the spread of COVID-19. Schools can now flip between in-person and online learning, businesses have invested in protective measures to keep their patrons safe, and health care workers continue to care for, and even run toward, patients battling the virus.
These are your family members, your friends and your neighbors working hard, every day, to literally and figuratively keep the Steamboat community alive.
We are counting on everyone to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. What are three ways you can contribute to this effort? Can you order carryout and see friends over a video platform? Can you promise to always wear your mask over your nose and mouth? Can you work remotely for the next few weeks?
In a time of thanksgiving, let us all practice kindness and grace with each other and remember the tremendous community that is Steamboat Springs. Together, we can slow the spread.
Soniya Fidler, president, UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center
Kara Stoller, CEO, Steamboat Springs Chamber
Brad Meeks, superintendent, Steamboat Springs School District
