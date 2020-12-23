Letter: Toast the holidays

’Toast the Holidays’

Like the season? Many people do

with all the fruitcakes and fancy stew.

Fudge, nuts, marzipan, wonderful cheeses,

Someone’s palate certainly pleases;

A gazillion lights on each downtown store,

caroling, sing-a-longs, and parties galore.

The jolly cards from far away places

filled with our friends’ kids’ smiling faces,

Even some cards from folks we barely know

in wintery towns with 20 feet of snow.

Gifts that are fun, gifts that are fine,

tied neatly with bows and colorful twine;

Thoughts of kindness and doing what’s right,

trudging through darkness seeking the light.

Called from ourselves by bells softly ringing,

the voices of children sweetly singing;

And family, loved ones both far and near

usually heightens the holiday cheer.

So a toast to you and those you hold dear

Good health, joy, and peace for the coming year.

Sandy Conlon

Steamboat Springs