Steamboat Springs City Council: Be kind and embrace the Steamboat Spirit

As much of the county is also experiencing, local businesses, restaurants, transportation services and facilities are facing significant staffing shortages, as well as ongoing impacts from the coronavirus.

Historically, the Yampa Valley has faced its share of challenges over the past century, and whether those have been big or small, we have gotten through it by working together despite the obstacles.

Keeping the Western hospitality and spirit of Steamboat Springs alive means practicing patience and showing kindness to employees who are busy making your trip special and one to be remembered for a lifetime.

While we know the virus will be with us for much of the winter, we have chosen to tackle it together by using the true strength of this special place, the passion we have for each other and the undaunting commitment we all share for Steamboat-Ski Town, U.S.A.

It takes a community to support world-class athletes, and we have long reached over our “fences” to help each other, regardless of where we come from originally. Coming together is what Steamboat is known for and the same thing visitors enthusiastically embrace as a way of becoming a part of the community during their stay.

Whether you’re here for a day, a week or a lifetime, we’re in this together, and only by continuing to be kind, showing compassion and patience, as well as always being considerate to everyone we encounter, will we all make the most of our experience in the Yampa Valley.

During your stay, businesses are likely understaffed, and employees are working hard and long hours to serve you. Don’t forget to smile, share a kind word, practice gratitude and adhere to the ‘Golden Rule’. We all must understand that things will likely take a bit longer or be different than normal.

Thank you for embracing the Steamboat Spirit and all that we love about this special mountain community!

President Robin Crossan, Pro Tem Heather Sloop, Eddie Briones, Michael Buccino, Gail Garey, Dakotah McGinlay and Joella West

Steamboat Springs City Council