SSPD Commander Stabile: Thank you to the Steamboat Springs community
It is with an extremely heavy heart that I announce my upcoming retirement from the Steamboat Springs Police Department. After nearly 30 years of service, I have decided to hang up the badge.
As many of you know, I am a fierce family man, and I am committed to being an active member in our family’s lives. So, we plan to relocate to be near our family, who are leaving the valley to pursue career opportunities. We wanted to thank the community and all the wonderful people that have supported me and my family for so many years.
We are so proud that our children were able to call Steamboat Springs their hometown. We have celebrated and we have grieved with many of you through the years. Steamboat will always be in our hearts, and we will miss you and the Yampa Valley for sure.
The Steamboat Springs Police Department will also be with us for the rest of our lives. I am confident that the dedicated men and woman of the department will continue to deliver the exemplary service to our community, that you all expect and deserve. You are in good hands, and I am excited for what the future of the Department holds.
SSPD Commander Jerry Stabile and family
