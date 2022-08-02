Piknik Theatre hit a home run with ‘Toad and Frog’

Bravo Piknik Threatre! We brought our grand daughters, 6 and 4, to see “Toad and Frog,” and we were all totally mesmerized. The acting, the voices, the musicians, the lyrics were all spectacular. It was definitely Broadway worthy!

The only disappointment was that “Snail” didn’t show up for “curtain call.” Obviously, he’s a snail and extremely slow, so he probably is still walking (snailing) up to the stage.

“We have to wait, Grammy! The snail is my life!” our 4-year-old said.

Thank you, Piknik, for always being entertaining, but this year you outdid yourself! I can’t wait to see Shakespeare’s, “Twelfth Night.”

Leslie Alperin

Steamboat Springs