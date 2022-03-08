Letter: Yes, there is a high level of care for local patients
Recently, a letter writer commented on high level of care received during a skiing accident on the mountain, and I am here to second that opinion.
On Jan. 18, I had a skiing accident at Steamboat Resort. From ski patrol and the driver who took me to the hospital to all the nurses, staff and everyone else at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, thank you for everything.
I had broken my hip, which necessitated a complete hip replacement — on top of two new knees a few years ago. I cannot express my thanks to those who assisted me during the trip down the mountain, examination, surgery and recovery.
I want to compliment the staff at the sports medicine center at the hospital, where I did four weeks of rehab. They were great. Dr. Meininger and the staff at the Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute (SOSI) were fantastic.
I am a second homeowner at Steamboat and have been for almost 10 years. I am so glad I live here, if only part time. Thank you.
Andy Mills
Alpharetta, Georgia
