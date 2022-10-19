Letter: Yampa Valley Community Foundation endorses Prop 123

The Yampa Valley Community Foundation rarely endorses ballot measures. But with housing costs threatening the economic stability and qualities of life that make this area such a wonderful place to live, we feel it’s important to raise awareness about a common-sense solution to Colorado’s affordable housing crisis, which is on the statewide ballot on Nov. 8.

Without raising taxes, Proposition 123 would expand home ownership opportunities for workers, enable renters to build wealth for eventual home ownership, and help communities design housing programs that fit their local needs. Due to our current affordable housing shortage, the teachers, nurses, first responders, builders and service workers who are so essential to the health and quality of life in our Yampa Valley community are being driven out, forced to look for work elsewhere in places they can afford to live and raise their families.

Proposition 123 is a chance for us to set the whole state on a more affordable and sustainable path to growth and prosperity. Importantly, if the measure passes, the Brown Ranch project is positioned to compete strongly for immediate funding that could pay a portion of the infrastructure costs to implement the affordable housing development.

Proposition 123 is not a tax hike. The ballot measure taps into the state’s existing state income tax revenue to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars a year in savings to Coloradans on their rent and mortgage. And, Proposition 123 is a long-term solution that won’t hurt other important programs that need to be funded. Instead, it taps $300 million of an existing, continually growing funding source that lives outside of the general fund, ensuring that other priorities like K12 education aren’t put at risk.

We believe it’s appropriate to dedicate state dollars to address the housing affordability crisis, and that Proposition 123 will strengthen our region. We encourage you to learn more and vote Yes on Proposition 123.

Tim Wohlgenant, executive director, on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Yampa Valley Community Foundation