Letter: Women’s rights are on the line Nov. 8

Colorado voters support women’s autonomy and trust that a woman will make the best decisions about her body. We have those rights in Colorado so don’t tend to personalize the issue like women in Texas.

Colorado women are only one election away from losing those rights. Change would come from the state’s legislature so the race for Colorado Senate District 8 and House District 26 have a direct and immediate bearing on reproductive rights.

The Democrat candidate for House District 26, Meghan Lukens, has been clear and consistent that she supports a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. For the most part, Lukens’ GOP opponent has been careful to avoid confronting the issue head on, but if you check with some of the people who have asked about her position, she is clearly as far right in her thinking as U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Dylan Roberts is our current HD26 representative and the Democrat candidate for state Senate District 8. His support for women’s autonomy over their own bodies has never wavered. The government should never be in a position to dictate what is best for women’s bodies, but in Colorado, we are only one election away from abdicating women’s rights to the government.

Meghan Lukens and Dylan Roberts will both be fierce defenders of our rights to decide what is best for our bodies and our families.

Nancy Schwanke

Clark