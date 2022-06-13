Letter: Wolves and where we stand now compared to the 1800s
Back in the `1800s, there were wolves and Grizzlies and Utes — no fences or cattle. Since then, we have created a culture with cattle and fences everywhere. There’s a long history of ranching, and we’ve taken all the rivers and put fences and cattle on them. Like it or not, this is our history. Of course, they don’t want wolves. I’m worried also. Just remember, our culture relies on cattle and fences — it’s the cowboy way. What’s worse? Tourists who have no clue? Grizzlies were up Trout Creek once — read the book!
Keegan Baird
Yampa
