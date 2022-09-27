Letter: Wolfson will work to ease child care crisis in rural Colorado
I was a licensed home child care provider for 30 years. On Aug. 31, I closed my facility. In those 30 years in a job I very much favored, I never had a politician reach out asking about my concerns, hopes and fears for the future of child care in our county — until Savannah Wolfson.
She not only reached out, but she visited my facility to learn about what is required of a quality licensed home. I also know I wasn’t the only provider that she went to see to gather information. Her eagerness to find out what day-to-day operations look like, the obstacles that providers face and to listen to reasons to why we have this child care crisis.
Savannah Wolfson is approachable, knowledgeable, believes in accountability and is willing to work to be a problem-solver, not a maker of problems. She believes and will stand up for us in rural Colorado.
I encourage you to vote for Savannah Wolfson House District 26. She will be the voice for rural Colorado.
Donna Starbuck
Steamboat Springs
