Letter: Winter Sports Club grateful for community support during Winter Carnival

Another Winter Carnival has wrapped up, and memories were made by all generations. We hope that you enjoyed the festivities throughout the week. As our community grows and shifts, honoring the history and heritage of our valley is more important than ever. Winter Carnival is Steamboat!

We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Steamboat Springs and all of our partners in the community for supporting Winter Carnival. Yampa Valley Bank, the title sponsor of the Winter Carnival, PJ Wharton, and his team supported us, cheered us on and celebrated with the community throughout the week. We are truly grateful for their longstanding support.

As the annual host of Winter Carnival, SSWSC also partners with many other community organizations to make the carnival events a success. Our ranching community has provided horses and riders for the street events, showcasing the history of our valley and how vital ranching and agriculture are to our community’s heritage. These events continue to be tremendous crowd pleasers, and we recognize the time, energy and commitment from our longtime ranching families who have honored this tradition for multiple decades.

Their passion for this longstanding tradition is unwavering. We could not hold the Winter Carnival yearly without extensive support from the city of Steamboat Springs. City transit, the Steamboat Fire Department, our Community Service Officers and Steamboat Police Department, the City Special Events staff, and of course, the Howelsen Hill crew all work above and beyond before, during and after the Carnival week to provide a safe and memorable experience. Special thank you to the community volunteers who donate hundreds of hours of their time to make the vision of Winter Carnival a reality.

Finally, we appreciate your patience with street closures, increased crowds and flexibility as we continue to operate businesses and go about our daily lives in a small community during the event. Thank you.

The list of thanks and appreciation is long and far beyond those mentioned. We are grateful for all the community support of Winter Carnival and looking forward to celebrating this community tradition again next year!

The staff of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club