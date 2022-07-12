Letter: Why you should attend the Routt County Fair

With the Routt County Fair quickly approaching I wanted to take it upon myself to write a letter including reasons why locals should attend the fair.

The fair is not only a place to make new friends but a place to support the youth who have worked all year on their projects. I completed 10 years of 4-H at the Routt County fair and it turned out to be some of the most valuable moments of my life.

It shaped me into the individual I am today by helping me build many important professional connections and confidence in myself. I learned many critical life skills like responsibility, accountability, leadership skills, and many more important traits that will allow me to succeed in life. 4-H helped me discover my true passion of raising livestock and bettering the industry.

Agriculture is critical to keep the human race thriving. It’s where our food, clothing, entertainment and many more essential needs come from. Without it we would be nowhere. It’s important for local business owners to come out and support the youth at the local county fair. It helps them gain recognition for all their hard work, build relationships, and helps the livestock auction generate more income for the youth.

This income is very helpful to pay for college tuition and to help young kids get started. Selling my animals at the livestock auction helped me pay for college and a vehicle. Local businesses get to advertise their businesses and generate more customers. This is important for small locally owned businesses.

The Routt County Fair was always my absolute favorite time of the year and as soon as it was over I looked forward to it next year. Something about getting to show off all my hard work in just a short week. I love to get to see my friends and get to see their animals as well.

Plus, 4-H encourages us to be competitive. In order to be successful in life, being competitive is important. So come support the local youth at the 2022 Routt County Fair. There are many activities and entertainment for the family, including lots of food venues and fun events that are definitely worth checking out. It’s always worth investing money back into the community for future generations.

Rachel Rolando

Braman, Oklahoma