Letter: Whoever took my packages, will you please return them?

I run a very small engraving business in Steamboat. I went to the post office to pick up three packages that I was notified had been delivered. I found no keys in my box to get to the lockers where the packages had been placed. I stood in line to get help. The woman who waited on me was very nice and helpful. She discovered that the locker keys that were supposed to be put in my box were mistakenly put in another post office box. The packages are gone.

It appears someone got the keys by mistake and took my packages. I am hoping that you will bring the packages back to the post office. These items were ordered for people who have placed orders with me. I have very little time now to complete these orders if those packages are not returned quickly. Please, these items are of little use to you. Do the right thing and take the packages back to the post office.

Sue Kjolhede

Steamboat Springs