Letter: Where’s the Art Walk coverage?
It was Friday, March 4, and as most locals know, that meant it was time for First Friday Art Walk in downtown. I think the Steamboat Pilot & Today really dropped the ball in making no mention of this in the Explore section. I speak for a lot of locals when I say we expect better coverage of events such as this.
Larry Moore
Steamboat Springs
