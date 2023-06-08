Letter: What would this country be like if churches paid taxes?

In the words of Mavis Staples during a recent PBS concert, “I’m tired of so many people sleeping on the streets. Whole families sleeping on the streets. I’m tired of you politicians trying to make it hard for us to vote. I have a right to vote. Get out of my way. Get out of my business. I’m tired of the Supreme Court telling me what I can’t do with my body. I’m tired and we’ve got work to do.”

Mavis is a living legend and a civil rights advocate. I agree 100% with her and I’m her No. 1 fan.

I also saw a “60 Minutes” presentation about the Mormon church a few weeks ago. A former employee spoke about the millions of dollars that the church was supposed to send to missions. All that money went in the elders’ pockets. How wrong is that? If churches paid taxes, imagine what this country would be like? No poverty or homelessness and funding for infrastructure. Get a clue and make the right choice.

Suzy Pattillo

Stagecoach