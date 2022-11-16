Letter: We need to stop the growth in Routt County

Stop the insane growth. Any opposition to the growth is being sequestered, just like all the crime. This is an old problem, but with the new influx of people in the valley who have zero small town community experience now running the town, it has become nothing more than a “gold rush.“

This will end. The jobs will go away. The town will go back to a small community, and we are going to be stuck here in the world’s smallest big city — empty buildings everywhere.

We need a council candidate who votes no to growth before there’s a four-lane highway to Silverthorne and big box stores throughout the southern valley.

Travis Blare Coats

Steamboat Springs