Letter: We need to rethink the city’s bus lines

I can’t understand why there had been an Express SST bus during this past winter. The reason why is because that Express bus only was for downtown people to go to the gondola or gondola to downtown.

Most people, whether they are locals or visitors, were unable to take that bus. The reason why is because very many visitors rent hotel rooms and condominiums that are very far away from any of the visitor’s homes. I live in a condominium. Everyday I would look outside to see several people waiting at the bus stop.

Many times they were waiting more than 10 minutes. The reason why is because there was only a bus every 20 minutes, unlike past winters, when there was a bus that went close to every condominium and every hotel throughout all of the bus routes, throughout the whole day and evening.

I feel that the SST should stop having an Express bus and a main line. There is a main line that goes through the mountain condominiums and southern hotels every 20 minutes. That main line is early in the morning and at dinner time. There were more buses this past winter. But the full bus service this past winter was not as good as past winters.

In past years, the Red line leaves western Steamboat, while it stops at every stop that a rider wants to get on or a rider wants to get off. That route stops at the gondola. That bus would change to going through the condominiums and hotels. That bus then goes to the gondola. It changes to the Red line to go to western Steamboat. That bus stop had a bus every 10 minutes. For the majority of riders. There had been a bus every 20 minutes because of the very poor Express bus.

Bill Whittemore

Steamboat Springs