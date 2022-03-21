Letter: We need more parking in Steamboat
We need more parking! Customers, stores and restaurants depend on it, and it’s already difficult to find. First the new firehouse, then a new boutique hotel and now they want to remove another parking lot at 7th and Yampa. It’s hard enough to park as it is!!
Please everyone, write so that the council will wake up to this already horrible issue!
Leslie Alperin
Steamboat Springs
