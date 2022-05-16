Letter: We are blessed, not cursed, to live in the Yampa Valley

“Yampa Valley Curse.” Where did this phrase come from and why does it continue? I just read it in this paper not too long ago.

I’ve enjoyed the Yampa Valley for almost 50 years now, and have never felt cursed. We, who are lucky enough to live in this beautiful valley are blessed.

Maybe it’s time to change our words and honor our gift of the Yampa Valley.

Gigi Walker

Steamboat Springs