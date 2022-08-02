 Letter: Way to go, Rocky Mountain Youth Corps | SteamboatToday.com
Letter: Way to go, Rocky Mountain Youth Corps

I would like to give a big shoutout to the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps team that has been working on the Fox Creek and Rita Valentine trail systems.

They have done excellent work on the trails and are always friendly to me and my dogs. What a great way for kids to learn about trail maintenance, being good stewards of the land, and community. Thanks to this program and its participants for a great job!

Shaney McCoy

Steamboat Springs

