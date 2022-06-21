Letter: Vote no on proposal to change YVEA bylaws
The Yampa Valley Electric Association Board of Directors have proposed an amendment that would give them the power to change the bylaws without a member vote. Currently, the bylaws require an “affirmative vote of the majority of the members.”
The proposed change would require “two-thirds majority of directors participating.” Why do the directors need to change the bylaws without member approval? Are they planning to make changes that would not pass a member vote? This proposed amendment looks like a big power grab. I urge you to vote “no” on the Proposed By-Law Amendment 22-02.
Dave Sladek
Steamboat Springs
