Letter: Vacation destinations market themselves on social media nowadays

Last winter we visited Finland and had a wonderful time. Our pictures were posted on Facebook and Instagram. I still get comments from friends about how much they enjoyed the pictures and how much they would like to visit.

When City Council contemplates how much funding to allocate to Steamboat Springs Chamber, please consider how much free publicity vacation destinations receive via social media. Also, Tesla seems to sell a lot of cars with zero advertising budget. This is a new era, and we should adjust accordingly.

Jean S. French

Steamboat Springs