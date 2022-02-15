Letter: Using ‘Buff Pass’ was disrespectful to the animals who lived here

The editor is obviously new around here because there is no “Buff Pass” in Routt County. There is a Buffalo Pass between Strawberry Park and North Park in Jackson County, but no “Buff Pass” at least not in the nearly 50 years that I have lived here.

Maybe you think you’re being cool using a newbie’s expression or trying to save money on ink and paper, but using that term is disrespectful to to the great and noble animals that lived here long before the white man.

Don Kosnik

Hayden