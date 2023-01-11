Letter: Universal Preschool Colorado is a boon for Colorado families

Starting this upcoming school year, families will have access to free, voluntary, high-quality preschool for their kids, which will create a long-lasting impact in Colorado.

Universal Preschool Colorado, or UPK Colorado, will give kids a foundation for success while parents will have more opportunities to secure the future of their families. Preschools will also be able to connect with new families and expand their business for a wider audience.

Thanks to UPK Colorado, our state will be able to help kids get an early start at securing a strong educational start. Kids who go to preschool are more likely to be kindergarten ready, and less likely to repeat a grade, leading to a promising future.

Families can sign up for UPK Colorado at UPK.Colorado.gov starting at 8 a.m. Jan. 17.

Preschool providers in our community are excited to be a part of securing Colorado’s future and many have been signing up. Families will be able to enroll and see which preschool is most convenient for them and their child.

Pamela Nebel

Steamboat Springs