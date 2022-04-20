Letter: Transgender athletes harm the integrity of women’s sports

I think the increasingly nonsensical discussions over gender first appeared on my radar about 15 years ago. Serena Williams had set some major milestone record in women’s tennis. NPR had John McEnroe as the expert commentator to weigh in on it. During the interview, McEnroe called Williams the greatest women’s player of all time.

NPR’s woke host indignantly asked “Why do you have to call her the greatest women’s player? Why not just the greatest player?”

“Because she’s not,” McEnroe replied. “She couldn’t beat the 800th ranked player on the men’s side.”

It instantly became a ridiculous, fabricated, made-up controversy, and McEnroe took a ton of heat for it. Williams got sucked into the drama and gave an interview where she made it clear she didn’t agree with McEnroe. She said she probably could beat the 800th ranked male player. But definitely not the 100th ranked. Ever. She said she had a hard time playing against her male coach, and he’s not even a pro; he’s not ranked at all.

Fast forward to Leah Thomas, the transgender woman who obliterates the competition in the pool. Compared to women, men have on average 20% more muscle mass, 40% more upper body strength, 33% more lower body strength, larger lungs, hearts, legs and fast-twitch muscle fibers; more testosterone, superior capacity to process oxygen upon exertion, and the list goes on and on.

Leah Thomas has courageously chosen to mop the floor with women who have dozens of immutable biological disadvantages compared to Thomas. What a hero.

The website BoysVsWomen.com compares boys high school track and field champions with female Olympians. In what should be a surprise to no one, the boys outperform the women in nearly every category, and by enormous margins.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says she can’t define what a woman is because she’s not a biologist. Neither is Leah Thomas, as far as I can tell. According to Sports Illustrated, Thomas’ field of study is economics. Perhaps that’s what revealed the most economic path to athletic success: cheat.

The reality is Leah Thomas should not be swimming against women any more than Lebron James should play in the WNBA, regardless of how either of them identifies. Those who deny that reality are delusional, or idiotic or malignant, or all of the above.

Brian Kotowski

Milner