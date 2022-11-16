Letter: Trails are a want, habitat is a need

I write this letter asking you to think honestly about the Mad Rabbit Trails proposal and its very real impact to wildlife and natural resources. As a professional wildlife biologist who worked for Colorado Parks and Wildlife from 1993-2019, with the last 13 years here in Steamboat I have seen many changes to wildlife populations, and most have not been good.

As the human population continues to grow in this valley and surrounding hills, wildlife habitat is shrinking and along with it wildlife populations. The local elk herd is often cited as an example, and I know the story well, as I collected most of the data for this herd during my time with CPW. But this is only a small part of the story.

Animals such as black bears and moose habituate well to humans and may even thrive near human populations. However, far more species are much less tolerant of human disturbance and cannot tolerate close contact with people or our artificial and increasingly urban habitats. Gone are the once robust populations of greater sage-grouse replaced with 40-acre subdivided parcels, roads, powerlines and altered habitats. Gone are the local low elevation big game winter ranges and sharp-tailed grouse lekking grounds, replaced with condos, second homes and automobiles (which alone kill more than 2% of our big game herds annually).

What is left for wintering elk is a narrow band of acceptable habitat above town but below the deepest killing snows of winter. Historically, elk managed to survive on this limited winter range and thrive during the summer months on vast areas of relatively undisturbed national forest lands. Now exponential increases in human recreation are pushing elk and other wildlife into ever smaller pockets of unaltered, less disturbed habitat. These cumulative impacts have devastating consequences to wildlife.

The Mad Rabbit Trails proposal would bisect large sections of national forest dramatically reducing its effective habitat value including the species rich Ferndale area. With already 500 miles of local trails do we really “need” more? Wildlife needs habitat to survive, trails are a human want, not a need. If you feel the same, please say no to Mad Rabbit.

As a member on the Keep Routt Wild Advisory Board, I agree with preserving wildlife and wild places in Routt County. For more info, see KeepRouttWild.com.

Jeff Yost

Hayden