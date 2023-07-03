Letter: Titan disaster serves as a parable for our times

The catastrophic implosion of an experimental submersible near the resting spot of the doomed ocean liner Titanic should be viewed as a parable for our times.

Named “Titan” by OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, the 21-foot submersible was composed of titanium steel and carbon fiber — a unique design for submersibles that are typically shielded by thick walls of titanium steel. Carrying Rush and four wealthy passengers that paid a quarter-million each for the ride, the craft suffered a catastrophic implosion last month with the loss of all five on board.

Titan’s design was roundly criticized by scientists, engineers and people who were familiar with more typical designs. The inside of the Titan was spacious in comparison to typical submersibles that hold only two or three passengers.

I view this tragedy as something of a parable because there is a near-universal assumption that just because someone is a millionaire or billionaire, then they must be smart. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be rich. In reality, rich people might be smart in some areas, but grossly ignorant and arrogant about other subject matter. In other words, they tend to believe their own press or public relations, which may or may not have anything to do with reality.

It appears that the hubris of Rush killed him and four passengers. So what?

Rich people, particularly in the 1% to 0.001%, make decisions that can impact thousands, and millions and even billions of lives for good or ill. Employees, neighbors, customers can be impacted.

The systems impacted by rich people — economic, political, envionmental, etc. — can be incredibly complex, yet there are widespread assumptions among the public, the press, politicians and the wealthy themselves, that they know what they’re doing and should not be regulated too closely, so as to not interfere with the invisible hand of the market, which is supposed to be omniscient.

I call bull. Anyone feel that the brains of national banks and Wall Street fully understood what they were doing leading up to the Great Crash of ’29 or Great Recession of ’08? Or how about decisions that led to mine disasters, pollution, climate change, unsafe medicines and food, fatal factory accidents or even wars in which thousands and millions die?

We need greater transparency and accountability, and less hubris and arrogance. Think about that as you follow the news.

Brodie Farquhar

Hayden