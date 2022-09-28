Letter: Those who cannot accept election results should be disqualified from running for office

I believe the following people are unqualified for public office, at any level, if:

• They cannot affirm they will accept election results in November, at all levels. We do not need election denialists and conspiracy nuts, at any level. Period.

• They cannot support women’s reproductive rights, including access to abortion and contraception.

• They cannot affirm that climate change is real, is largely caused by burning fossil fuels and is a real and present danger to modern civilization and life itself. We’re running out of time for meaningful action. No more denialists or delayers.

• They cannot embrace the end of fossil fuels and wholesale adoption of conservation and renewable energy: solar, wind, geothermal. I’m a little skeptical about nuclear power but support fusion research.

• They cannot affirm equal rights for minorities and the LGBTQ community.

• They cannot affirm the need for progressive reforms in immigration, taxation, political campaign contributions, student debt, wealth inequalities, police training and public accountability, public health benefits, the judicial work load and more.

Not to put too fine a point on it, if we want to save our country, our Constitution, our planet, our future, then few if any Republicans should be considered for public office. MAGA candidates especially should be rejected.

Democratic and independent candidates who accept reality and reject campaign donations from the 1%, are our only way out of this mess that is teetering on the edge of fascism, Dominionist theocracy and climate catastrophe. Vote early.

Brodie Farquhar

Hayden