Letter: Think about the wildlife when setting off fireworks

At about 8:30 p.m. June 19, some jerk set off two huge and several small fireworks in the Bear Creek neighborhood. At the time, about two houses away from where they were, was a huge cow moose with two beautiful and young calves relaxing in a side yard on the grass.

When the first “Boom” went off, mom jumped up and took off uphill, jumping the fence to the yard onto a trail that led to a stand of Aspen. The babies tried to follow. One got hung up on the fence, at least for a while. Mom stood guard while the young moose was able to get free and hopefully it was not injured. Really people? Was that necessary?

As a veteran, I don’t even consider it patriotic if you’re popping off fireworks before or after the Fourth. My guess is you’re not feeling “patriotic” at all — just cool, or maybe — just stupid. Think about your environment. There is no reason the scare to near death moose, bear, deer, dogs, sleeping babies, and old grandfathers with your inconsiderate need to show off. Think!

Dana Duthie

Steamboat Springs