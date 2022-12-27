Letter: There used to be a time when drivers would slow down for you in Steamboat

I am sorry to say that Steamboat has changed. How astonished I was when my husband was helping his 95-year-old mother walk across the street after attending service at St. Pauls Episcopal Church to get her to the car.

The sidewalks and streets are difficult to navigate at 95 years old without help, and the crosswalk is quite a distance away. How surprised and saddened I was when I heard a loud horn and a woman in a black SUV roll down her window and scream at them to find the crosswalk.

There used to be a time when people would slow their cars and wait if they saw people leaving church and crossing the street, and they might even wave hello and wish you a Merry Christmas.

Sandra Jones

Steamboat Springs