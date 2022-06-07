Letter: There is a scientific consensus on climate change
A recent commentary in the Steamboat Pilot & Today from the Routt County Republicans said that climate change is real, but that there is no consensus on how human behavior affects climate.
However, the American Association for the Advancement of Science says that about 97% of climate experts agree that climate change is caused by human behavior. See WhatWeKnow.aaas.org/.
An October 2021 article from IOP Science says that 98.7% of climate experts agree that climate change is human caused. (IOP Science is the publishing arm of the Institute of Physics.) See “Consensus revisited: quantifying scientific agreement on climate change and climate expertise among Earth scientists 10 years later” from IOPscience.
An article in Forbes, written by a retired energy executive, puts the number between 84% and 97%, but says that “support over 80% is strong consensus.” See Fact Checking The Claim Of 97% Consensus On Anthropogenic Climate Change (forbes.com).
Jean Clougherty
Steamboat Springs
