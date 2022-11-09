Letter: There are ways we can fight food insecurity

With the growing population estimated to reach 9.8 billion people in 2050, I see a rising concern with food security. There are 870 million people around the world without access to a sufficient supply of safe food.

This could be combated in many ways, yet we see grocery stores throwing away imperfect food. This makes up 40% of the total food waste in America. With this in mind, there is a rise in the number of people facing hunger. There are more than 12 million children facing hunger in America alone.

I encourage Routt County to fight back against the food security issue. You might be asking how can I make an impact? I would encourage you to buy local food. Not only are you supporting local producers, you are decreasing the amount of food waste by doing so.

Another great example is the Soroco FFA, which does a food drive to make an impact. In addition to Routt County’s LiftUp food bank, 1,452 boxes of USDA food staples have been distributed. I encourage you to help out to fight back against the food security issue seen today.

Larhae Whaley

Yampa