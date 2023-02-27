Letter: The Yampa River desperately needs our respect, protection

I was stunned to see the article about the Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation department considering allowing more commercial outfitters to rent tubes on the Yampa River, solely for the financial gain of a few people who apparently don’t know (or care?) that the Yampa River is a precious natural resource that is being irrevocably threatened by historic drought, warmer air and water temperatures, and lower flows that harm the fish and wildlife who depend upon it for their survival.

One of the commissioners referred to “getting feedback from the broader community,” so here it is.

Don’t waste any more time discussing the issue of adding more tube rentals, and instead shift focus to identifying effective actions to alleviate the current overcrowding and disrespectful behaviors and destruction of the Yampa River.

Also, ask Colorado Parks and Wildlife Biologist Bill Atkinson what his opinion is and ask local water engineers and experts what they would recommend for the health and future of the Yampa River. Ask the local leaders of The Nature Conservancy and Trout Unlimited what they recommend for the health and future of the Yampa River.

Cynthia Schnell Turner

Steamboat Springs