Letter: The world is transitioning to fossil fuels

Taken from commentary in The Washington Times on Oct. 25 written by Vijay Jayarj: “Despite the fanfare surrounding wind and solar, the world’s dependency on fossil fuels is increasing. Last week, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said that the world is now ‘transitioning to coal.’”

Analysts are projecting “a huge gas-to-coal fuel transition in power and industrial sectors” of Europe. Yes, not gas to renewables, but gas to coal. European countries imported 7.9 million tons of thermal coal in June, more than doubling year-on-year . Annual coal imports are expected to reach 100 million tons by the end of the year, the highest since 2017.

The Associated Press says , “Coal, long treated as a legacy fuel in Europe, is now helping the continent safeguard its power supply and cope with the dramatic rise in natural gas prices caused by the war.” Rather than wind or solar, it is coal that is keeping the lights on in Europe.

Given this reality, can the western economies protect themselves from being victims of their own green policies that neither produce the required energy nor save the planet?

The global green energy movement’s primary goal is to make economies transition to renewable sources of energy, a move that some believe will help save the planet from climate change. However, sources like wind, solar, and biomass are neither reliable nor affordable — nor even “renewable.” These indisputable facts were disregarded as western economies continued to make their so-called energy transition.

As a result, much of Europe, UK and North America find themselves in an energy turmoil.

Instead of harvesting their abundance of fossil fuels, these economies are in state of lamentation, desperate for the procurement of the very fuel sources they once despised.

Qatar’s Saad Al-Kaabi says that European ”green” policies are responsible for high energy prices and that leaders in the West “don’t have a plan.” Energy shortages have forced them to return to the most dependable sources — coal and oil. They are now scampering to ensure energy security for winter, when many believe likely that there will be power blackouts in the UK and Germany.

The “so what” for residents of Yampa Valley is we should not allow Colorado’s “green” policies to shut down our reliable coal-fired electrical generation plants, risking the same energy crisis now enveloping Europe.

Bill Rutledge

Steamboat Springs