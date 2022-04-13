Letter: The value of the Steamboat Pilot & Today

Recently, I have been asking my friends if they read the Steamboat Pilot & Today. I’m surprised at how many do not read it except occasionally. I realize if you are reading this, you are not the audience I’m trying to reach. However, your friends are, so please share my message with them.

There is a lot going on in Steamboat, and if we don’t pay attention, Steamboat will no longer be the Steamboat we love. The best way to know what is happening is by reading the paper. One can also write a letter to the editor when there are issues you care about and let your voice be heard. Let’s all work together to help keep Steamboat, Steamboat.

Elaine Dermody

Steamboat Springs