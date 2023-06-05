Letter: The U.S. flag does not belong to just one political party
My husband is a U.S. Army Veteran, and being very patriotic, we have always flown the U.S. flag in our front yard. Recently, I was surprised when two different friends said, “I assume since you are flying the U.S. flag, you support Donald Trump.”
Dear Steamboat friends, please remember your education. We grew up pledging our allegiance to the U.S. flag, and flying the U.S. flag shows our support for our country. It belongs to all of us, and has nothing to do with political parties.
Elaine Dermody
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.