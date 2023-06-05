Letter: The U.S. flag does not belong to just one political party

My husband is a U.S. Army Veteran, and being very patriotic, we have always flown the U.S. flag in our front yard. Recently, I was surprised when two different friends said, “I assume since you are flying the U.S. flag, you support Donald Trump.”

Dear Steamboat friends, please remember your education. We grew up pledging our allegiance to the U.S. flag, and flying the U.S. flag shows our support for our country. It belongs to all of us, and has nothing to do with political parties.

Elaine Dermody

Steamboat Springs