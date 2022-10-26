Letter: The Steamboat Pilot & Today should bring back the funnies
My name is Jaxon Patch and I am 9 years old. I would like to ask for the newspaper to bring back the comics page. I think more people will read the paper, and more kids will want to read it as well as adults that like the funnies. Please bring back the funnies.
Jaxon Patch
Steamboat Springs
