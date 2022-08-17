Letter: The right to vote supersedes any attempts to prohibit a vote
It is perfectly clear to me that the short-term rentals group cannot, by referendum, cancel the rights of Steamboat Springs voters to vote on the question proposed by City Council.
I read the Wednesday, Aug. 17, story and all the pertinent sections of the City’s Home Rule Charter, and I must conclude that the right to vote supersedes any and all attempts to prohibit a vote. The right to vote — especially on an issue of taxes — is almost sacred in Colorado.
Yet the short-term rentals group wants to keep the voters from voting. Perhaps they fear losing a November vote, but that should spur them to campaign on the issue rather than trying to stop the vote. That would be like the former president saying that mail-in ballots shouldn’t be counted, because they might be against him.
Paul Hughes
Steamboat Springs
