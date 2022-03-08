Letter: The Record offers a glimpse into what’s happening in our community

Hi folks, I read the editor’s column about suspending “The Record,” and would like the opportunity to comment. Based on your comments, there seems to be a fear of quite a few things I don’t fully understand.

The first is a fear of “click bait.” While I may not agree with this view, this is an easy fix. Keep “The Record” in the print edition only, then there is no online link for “click bait.” By doing so, the community still gets the police reports, and you avoid any online issues.

As for the comments on “additional pain and suffering,” not once in the over 25 years my family has owned a home in Steamboat have I seen or read one of The Records’ publications list a person’s name. How does an anonymous person have additional pain and suffering?

The Record provides me and my family a daily glimpse on what is going on in the community, for us and other residents. Why is this a bad thing?

Finally, I’d like to bring up transparency. I’m sure you are very cognizant of the push for corporations and other entities to be more transparent, yet by removing The Record, how is this promoting transparency? It appears that you are now hiding events that have happened in the community, from the community. Please reconsider reinstating The Record as part of the paper. Thanks.

Rick Bredlau

Steamboat Springs