Letter: The Record offers a glimpse into what’s happening in our community
Hi folks, I read the editor’s column about suspending “The Record,” and would like the opportunity to comment. Based on your comments, there seems to be a fear of quite a few things I don’t fully understand.
The first is a fear of “click bait.” While I may not agree with this view, this is an easy fix. Keep “The Record” in the print edition only, then there is no online link for “click bait.” By doing so, the community still gets the police reports, and you avoid any online issues.
As for the comments on “additional pain and suffering,” not once in the over 25 years my family has owned a home in Steamboat have I seen or read one of The Records’ publications list a person’s name. How does an anonymous person have additional pain and suffering?
The Record provides me and my family a daily glimpse on what is going on in the community, for us and other residents. Why is this a bad thing?
Finally, I’d like to bring up transparency. I’m sure you are very cognizant of the push for corporations and other entities to be more transparent, yet by removing The Record, how is this promoting transparency? It appears that you are now hiding events that have happened in the community, from the community. Please reconsider reinstating The Record as part of the paper. Thanks.
Rick Bredlau
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter: Hankering for ‘normal’ in an uncertain world
As omicron infection, hospitalization and death rates continue to fall around most of the nation (sorry, Maine), all sorts of mandates are ending for masking in stores and schools, restrictions on public gatherings and vaccinations.